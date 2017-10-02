FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Joint venture of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger wins Ophir Energy contract
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 早上6点09分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Joint venture of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger wins Ophir Energy contract

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Subsea 7 Sa

* Subsea 7 announced contracts awarded to Subsea Integration Alliance

* today announced the award of an integrated contract by Ophir Energy for the Fortuna LNG project offshore Equatorial Guinea, located in average water depths of 1,790 metres

* The substantial contract was awarded to subsea integration alliance, which is a partnership between subsea 7 and onesubsea, a schlumberger company. Subsea 7 defines a substantial contract as being between usd 150 million and usd 300 million

* Four deepwater wells will be tied-back to a subsea manifold and connected to a FLNG vessel by steel lazy-wave risers, a cost effective riser solution. EPCIC operations will commence after the final investment decision and offshore operations are scheduled for 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below