FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jones Energy announces third quarter results, updated guidance
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 凌晨12点59分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Jones Energy announces third quarter results, updated guidance

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy, Inc. announces 2017 third quarter financial and operating results, and updated 2017 guidance

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.13 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Energy Inc sees FY ‍total production 7.6 Mmboe - 7.7 Mmboe​

* ‍projects average daily production of 20,800 to 21,200 boe/d for full year 2017​

* Jones Energy Inc says ‍average daily net production for Q3 2017 of 21.4 mboe/d.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below