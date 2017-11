Nov 13 (Reuters) - Workhorse Group Inc:

* Joseph T. Lukens reports 20.3 percent stake in Workhorse Group Inc as of Nov 9- sec filing‍​

* Joseph T. Lukens says purchased Workhorse Group shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were “undervalued”

* Joseph T. Lukens says engaged, may continue to engage, in discussions with Workhorse management and board regarding means to enhance stockholder value