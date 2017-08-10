FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Journey Energy Q2 FFO $0.19 per share
2017年8月10日

BRIEF-Journey Energy Q2 FFO $0.19 per share

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Journey Energy Inc

* Journey Energy Inc reports its second quarter 2017 financial results

* Production of 10,194 BOE/D in Q2, an 18 percent increase from Q2 of 2016

* Quarterly funds flow from operations per diluted share $0.19

* Reduced its realized oil and natural gas price outlook slightly for remainder of 2017

* Quarterly production revenue $29.6 million versus $20.5 million

* Forecasts increasing production levels culminating in an exit rate of between 11,000 and 11,300 BOE/D for 2017

* Sees funds flow per basic share for 2017 in range of $0.75 - $0.81 share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

