FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Journey Energy reports qtrly loss per share of $‍0.12​
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 凌晨2点38分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Journey Energy reports qtrly loss per share of $‍0.12​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Journey Energy Inc

* Reports its third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly ‍production of 10,088 boe/d, a 23% increase from q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly loss per share $‍0.12​

* ‍Is currently projecting to have average production of approximately 10,000 boe/d for 2017​

* Qtrly ‍funds flow from operations per diluted share $0.09​

* Expects 2017 ‍annual projected funds flow to be in range of $30-$32 million​

* Sees fy 2017 ‍funds flow per basic share (weighted average shares) $0.61 - $0.65​

* ‍preliminary 2018 funds flow per basic share (weighted average shares) guidance of $0.88 - $0.98​

* ‍preliminary 2018 annual average production guidance of 10,500 - 10,900 boe/d (47% liquids)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below