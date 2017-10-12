FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co Q3 earnings per share $1.76
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 上午11点12分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co Q3 earnings per share $1.76

2 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMorgan Chase reports third-quarter 2017 net income of $6.7 billion, or $1.76 per share‍​

* Qtrly ‍​ reported revenue of $25.3 billion; managed revenue of $26.2 billion

* Qtrly ROTCE 13 percent versus 14 percent in Q2

* Qtrly average core loans up 7 pct YOY and 2 pct QOQ

* Qtrly tangible book value per share of $54.03, up 5%‍ pct

* Quarter-end assets under management were $1.9 trillion, up 10 pct

* Qtrly net revenue was $26.2 billion, up 3 pct

* Qtrly adjusted expense of $14.4 billion versus $14.4 billion in Q2‍​

* Qtrly Consumer & Business Banking average deposits of $646 billion, up 9 pct

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $1.5 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the prior year‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $25.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.5 pct at Q3-end versus 12.5 percent at Q2-end

* Qtrly Equity Markets revenue was down 4 pct

* CEO says “global economy continues to do well and the U.S. consumer remains healthy with solid wage growth”‍​

* Qtrly adjusted overhead ratio 55 percent versus 56 percent in Q2

* Qtrly mortgage banking net revenue was $1.6 billion, down 17 pct

* CEO says “unfortunately, natural disasters in the U.S. and abroad have impacted many of our customers‍”​

* CEO says "delivered solid results in a competitive environment this quarter with steady core growth across the platform" Source text - (bit.ly/2z24yMl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below