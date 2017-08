July 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Response to announcement by Worldpay Group Plc

* Announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Worldpay

* In response to an invitation from Worldpay, J.P. Morgan was at very early stage in considering whether or not to make an offer or terms of any offer for Worldpay