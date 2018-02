BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase Financial Co Prices Its Public Offering Of $350 Mln Of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes

Jan 30 (Reuters) - ‍JPMorgan Chase Financial Company:

* JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO THE COMMON STOCK OF VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. DUE MAY 1, 2023

* ‍JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY - ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ITS PUBLIC OFFERING OF $350 MILLION OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY LINKED NOTES​

* ‍JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL CO - ‍NOTES TO BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 0.25%/YEAR, PAYABLE SEMIANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON MAY 1 AND NOVEMBER 1 OF EACH YEAR Source text for Eikon: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )