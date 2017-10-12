BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase sees 2017 firmwide adjusted expense to be about $58 bln ‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co :

* Sees firmwide 2017 net interest income to be up about $4 bln yoy, market dependent

* Expect 2017 firmwide adjusted expense to be about $58 bln‍​

* Expect 2017 firmwide average core loan growth to be about 8%

* Sees firmwide 2017 net charge-offs to be about $5 bln, excluding impact of the write-down of the student loan portfolio

* Qtrly fixed income markets revenue of $3.2 bln, down 27%, driven by low volatility and tighter credit spreads