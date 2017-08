July 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* Expect Firmwide 2017 net interest income to be up $4 billion+ YoY, market dependent

* Expect 2017 Firmwide adjusted expense to be about $58 billion‍​

* Expect 2017 Firmwide net charge-offs to be $5 billion +/-

* Expect 2017 Firmwide average core loan growth to be about 8 percent

* Says quarterly fixed income markets revenue of $3.2 billion, down 19 percent - Presentation