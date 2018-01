Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc:

* JUDITH MCKENNA NAMED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WALMART INTERNATIONAL

* WALMART - JUDITH MCKENNA WILL BE SUCCEEDING DAVID CHEESEWRIGHT

* WALMART - MCKENNA WILL ASSUME HER NEW ROLE ON FEB. 1, 2018