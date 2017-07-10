BRIEF-Julian Singer reports 13.9 pct stake in Concurrent Computer as of July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - Concurrent Computer Corp

* Julian singer says believes that change at Concurrent Computer Corp board level may be necessary, warranted - ‍​SEC filing

* Julian Singer says believes that a 4 person board is more appropriate for concurrent computer corp

* Julian Singer reports 13.9 percent stake in Concurrent Computer Corp as of july 10, 2017 - sec filing

* Julian Singer says believes concurrent computer, stockholders "would be better served if" Messrs’ Nusrallah, Blackmon, enterline "were removed/resigned from board

* Julian Singer says is supportive of efforts of Derek Elder, Concurrent Computer'S CEO, in monetizing assets,operating remaining business