BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO: feel strong support from board & exec team in new role

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe Ag:

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN IMPROVE COST/INCOME RATIO IN 2018‍​

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS REGARDING WHETHER WILL REMAIN IN ROLE LONG-TERM: FEEL STRONG SUPPORT FROM BOARD OF DIRECTOS AND COLLEAGUES IN THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS VOLATILITY COMING BACK A BIT SO FAR THIS YEAR, SATISFIED WITH ACTIVITY LEVELS SEEN IN THE FIRST MONTH OF THIS YEAR

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS DON‘T SEE RELATIONSHIP MANAGERS LEAVING FOR PICTET

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS WELL UNDERWAY WITH TEMENOS CORE BANKING ROLL-OUT

* JULIUS BAER CEO SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE NET NEW MONEY WITHIN 4-6 PERCENT TARGET RANGE IN 2018 (COMPARED TO EXCEEDING Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)