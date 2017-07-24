FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 天前
BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月24日 / 上午9点12分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target

Joshua Franklin

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* Julius Baer CEO says there isn’t much of a discussion about us shifting operations out of UK

* Julius Baer CEO says expects to see seasonal slowdown in July in Europe

* Julius Baer CEO says KAIROS IPO is something we’re looking at ongoing basis, won’t be in 2017

* Julius Baer cfo says have ability to do relatively small m&a, if no opportunities in the m&a we would decide on capital returns but that’s still too early

* Julius Baer CEO says transition phase of assets outflows from tax regularization should be done in 2019

* Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target

* Julius baer ceo says did look at certain acquisitions but it has to be something that really adds something to the group and is more transformational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below