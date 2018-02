Feb 9 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc:

* JUNIPER NETWORKS SAYS IT GOT LETTER FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NOTIFYING OF DOJ‘S CLOSING OF A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED INVESTIGATION BY CO - SEC FILING

* JUNIPER NETWORKS - DOJ CLOSED INVESTIGATION INTO POSSIBLE VIOLATIONS BY CO OF U.S. FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT WITHOUT TAKING ANY ACTION AGAINST CO Source text: (bit.ly/2EdYVBx) Further company coverage: