BRIEF-Juniper Networks sees Q3 adj earnings $0.54/shr to $0.56/shr
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月11日 / 晚上8点40分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Juniper Networks sees Q3 adj earnings $0.54/shr to $0.56/shr

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc

* Juniper Networks announces preliminary third quarter 2017 financial results and date of conference call and webcast

* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.54 to $0.56

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion

* Juniper Networks - ‍ Q3 2017 revenue expected to be below co’s previous guidance primarily due to lower than expected revenue in co’s cloud vertical​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

