BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces strategic reprioritization

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces strategic reprioritization

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Company will begin to focus its research and development organization on JNP-0201 for hormone replacement therapy​

* Juniper - ‍Actions are expected to result in cost savings that will position Juniper to achieve at least a cash flow neutral position for 2018​

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍As a result of focused research and development strategy, company will implement an approximately 8% headcount reduction​

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Company also expects to reduce its overall new product research and development spend in connection with its revised focus​

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - Bridget Martell, M.D., chief medical officer, will be stepping down from company effective today, September 18, 2017

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals - Headcount reduction will result in estimated annual savings in personnel-related costs of about $1.9 million beginning in 2018

* Juniper - Estimates it will incur charges of about $0.6 million to $0.7 million for one-time severance and other employee related costs in Q3