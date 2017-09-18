FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces strategic reprioritization
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 晚上9点07分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces strategic reprioritization

2 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces strategic reprioritization

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Company will begin to focus its research and development organization on JNP-0201 for hormone replacement therapy​

* Juniper - ‍Actions are expected to result in cost savings that will position Juniper to achieve at least a cash flow neutral position for 2018​

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍As a result of focused research and development strategy, company will implement an approximately 8% headcount reduction​

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Company also expects to reduce its overall new product research and development spend in connection with its revised focus​

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - Bridget Martell, M.D., chief medical officer, will be stepping down from company effective today, September 18, 2017

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals - Headcount reduction will result in estimated annual savings in personnel-related costs of about $1.9 million beginning in 2018

* Juniper - Estimates it will incur charges of about $0.6 million to $0.7 million for one-time severance and other employee related costs in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below