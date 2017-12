BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics Signs Licensing Agreements With Lilly, Oncotracker, And Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc:

* JUNO THERAPEUTICS SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENTS WITH LILLY, ONCOTRACKER, AND FRED HUTCHINSON CANCER RESEARCH CENTER TO ADVANCE ITS BCMA-DIRECTED ENGINEERED T CELL PROGRAM IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA WITH GAMMA SECRETASE INHIBITION

* JUNO THERAPEUTICS - THREE LICENSE DEALS TO ADVANCE PROGRAM IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA USING GAMMA SECRETASE INHIBITORS WITH BCMA-DIRECTED CAR T CELLS

* JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC - THROUGH ITS AGREEMENT WITH ELI LILLY AND COMPANY, JUNO WILL ACQUIRE A LICENSE TO GSI KNOWN AS LY3039478

* JUNO THERAPEUTICS- CO TO ALSO GAIN RIGHTS TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY WITHIN FIELD OF COMBINATIONS OF GSIS, BCMA-DIRECTED ENGINEERED T CELLS IN OTHER DEALS

* JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC - NO OTHER TERMS FROM THESE THREE TRANSACTIONS WERE DISCLOSED