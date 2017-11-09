FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Justice Dept staff recommended AT&T divest Turner or DirecTV - gov't official
2017年11月9日 / 下午4点53分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Justice Dept staff recommended AT&T divest Turner or DirecTV - gov't official

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Justice department’s main concern over at&t acquisition of time warner is merged firm will raise costs of time warner content to rivals - source

* Justice department also concerned merger will inhibit ability of “innovative new technologies to deliver content to consumers” - source

* u.s. Justice department’s antitrust division staff recommended demanding at&t either divest turner broadcasting unit or directv as part of time warner merger -government official

* Justice department antitrust unit is keeping ‘door open’ to alternative divestiture proposals from at&t - government official

* Justice department is worried at&t could withhold content from rival distributors - government official Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Rigby)

