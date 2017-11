Nov 21 (Reuters) - K Bro Linen Inc

* K-Bro announces agreement to acquire Fishers, a leading UK-based commercial laundry services provider

* K Bro Linen Inc - ‍signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of UK-based Fishers topco for a base purchase price of £35 million​

* K Bro Linen Inc - ‍ to acquire Fishers for a base purchase price of £35 million on cash-free, debt-free basis & including £2.9 million in net working capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: