BRIEF-K-Bro reports Q3 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.36​
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月10日 / 凌晨3点08分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-K-Bro reports Q3 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.36​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - K Bro Linen Inc

* Reports record Q3 2017 results with continued efficiencies in new Toronto plant

* ‍Revenue for three months ended september 30, 2017 was $43.6 million, an increase of 4.9% over comparable 2016 period​

* Qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share $0.36​

* ‍View 2017 and 2018 as transition years that will impact margins​

* Once transition years complete to enable additional efficiencies, increase capacity and increase market share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

