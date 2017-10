Oct 23 (Reuters) - K2M Group Holdings Inc:

* K2M acquires world’s first & only FDA-cleared cervical static corpectomy cage

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - ‍acquired from cardinal spine, a privately held medical device company, Palo Alto cervical static corpectomy cage system​

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - ‍in addition to Palo Alto, K2M has also acquired associated intellectual property and product inventory​