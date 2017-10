Oct 13 (Reuters) - K2m Group Holdings Inc

* K2M Group Holdings - ‍entered into an amendment to co’s senior secured credit facilities credit agreement, dated as of October 29, 2012​ - Sec filing

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - ‍amendment extends maturity date of revolving credit facility from April 26, 2018 to April 26, 2019​