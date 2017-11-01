FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.20
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点54分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.20

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - K2M Group Holdings Inc

* K2M Group Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $62.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $66 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 8 to 9 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $255 million to $257 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - ‍reaffirming its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance expectations which were updated in a press release on October 8, 2017​

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - ‍updating its fiscal year 2017 guidance expectations for net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss​

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - ‍ expects fiscal year 2017 total net loss of approximately $37.0 million to $35.0 million​

* K2M Group Holdings Inc sees ‍ fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.0 million to $3.0 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $255.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below