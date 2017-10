Sept 15 (Reuters) - K92 Mining Inc

* K92 MINING PROVIDES SITE UPDATE

* K92 MINING-‍REPORTS THAT EVALUATION OF UNDERGROUND VANDALISM REPORTED IN AUGUST HAS REVEALED ONLY MINOR DAMAGE TO UNDERGROUND EQUIPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE​

* K92 MINING- ‍EQUIPMENT DAMAGE ONSITE LIMITED TO 2 OFF MT2010 LOW PROFILE TRUCKS, SMALL LOADER/TELEHANDLER, AMONG OTHERS WITH VALUE OF LESS THAN $1.4 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: