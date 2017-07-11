FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kadmon announces interim phase 2 data of KD025 in chronic graft-versus-host disease
2017年7月11日

BRIEF-Kadmon announces interim phase 2 data of KD025 in chronic graft-versus-host disease

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Kadmon Holdings Inc

* Kadmon announces interim Phase 2 data of KD025 in chronic graft-versus-host disease

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - ‍overall response rate of 71%, with a favorable safety profile in its ongoing phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KD025​

* Kadmon holdings - ‍to date,no drug-related serious adverse events been recorded,no drug-related elevations in liver function tests been observed in study​

* Kadmon - ‍majority of patients in first cohort been able to reduce steroid doses,indicating kd025 potentially offers well-tolerated treatment option for cgvhd patients​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

