Dec 11 (Reuters) - Kadmon Holdings Inc:

* KADMON HOLDINGS - PROVIDES UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF KD025, ITS RHO-ASSOCIATED COILED-COIL KINASE 2 (ROCK2) INHIBITOR

* KADMON HOLDINGS INC - STUDY WAS WELL-TOLERATED AND RESULTED IN CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL RESPONSES IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC GRAFT-VERSUS-HOST DISEASE Source text :[bit.ly/2AvJPWw]