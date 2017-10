Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kairos Capital Corp

* KAIROS ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ‍NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF MINIMUM OF 2.2 MILLION UNITS AND MAXIMUM OF 7.6 MILLION UNITS, AT A PRICE OF $0.46 PER UNIT​

* TO USE PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT ALSO TO FUND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT & EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON LITHIUM PROPERTIES IN CHILE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: