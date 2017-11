Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Kala Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.56

* Kala Pharmaceuticals - ‍Top-line results from phase 3 clinical program for KPI-121 0.25% in patients with dry eye disease are expected by end of 2017​

* Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Expects that its existing cash on hand will enable it to fund operations through Q2 of 2019​