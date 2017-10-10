FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kalvista Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Merck
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 下午12点30分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Kalvista Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Merck

2 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Merck

* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals - ‍investigational intravitreal DME candidate KVD001 phase 2 clinical trial still planned to initiate in 2017​

* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Merck acquires 9.9% stake in Kalvista in private placement​

* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal includes ‍$37 million upfront fee plus potential milestone payments and sales royalties​

* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Kalvista also has granted to Merck a similar option to acquire investigational orally delivered molecules for DME​

* Kalvista - ‍under deal terms, co granted to Merck rights including an option to acquire KVD001 through a period following completion of phase 2 trial

* Kalvista - Co will fund, retain control over planned phase 2 clinical trial of KVD001, development of investigational oral DME compounds through phase 2​

* Kalvista - eligible to get payments associated with exercise of options by Merck, achievement of milestones for each program potentially total $715 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below