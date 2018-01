Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENCES TWO CLINICAL TRIALS

* KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOP-LINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019 FOR KVD001

* KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON STATUS AND PROGRESS OF HAE PORTFOLIO, INCLUDING KVD900, IN MID-2018