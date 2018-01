Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* KALYTERA ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF SHARES UNDER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH THE SALZMAN GROUP OF ISRAEL

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS- ELECTED TO ISSUE 396,015 COMMON SHARES OF CO TO SALZMAN GROUP IN PAYMENT OF INVOICE ISSUED UNDER AGREEMENT WITH SALZMAN GROUP​