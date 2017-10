Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc-

* Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. announces Robert Farrell, J.D. as CEO; additional board and management changes

* Kalytera Therapeutics- ‍Pini Ben-Elazar, who served as a member of company’s board since March 2017, has submitted his resignation from board​

* Company has accepted resignation of Mr. David Bassa, who served as company's chief operating officer​