BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics Says ‍Results Of Phase 2 Clinical Study In Prevention Of Graft Versus Host Disease​ Are Expected By Q3 2018

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* KALYTERA ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY IN PREVENTION OF GRAFT VERSUS HOST DISEASE AND AGREEMENT WITH THE SALZMAN GROUP OF ISRAEL TO MANAGE AND PARTIALLY FUND THE STUDY TO BE LED BY A WORLD CLASS TEAM

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍RESULTS OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY IN PREVENTION OF GRAFT VERSUS HOST DISEASE​ ARE EXPECTED BY Q3 2018

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ANTICIPATES THAT, FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PHASE 2 STUDY, IT WILL INITIATE PHASE 3 STUDY “AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE”​

* KALYTERA - ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH SALZMAN GROUP, UNDER WHICH SALZMAN GROUP TO PROVIDE CLINICAL STUDY MANAGEMENT SERVICES IN RELATION TO PHASE 2 STUDY​

* KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ESTIMATED COST OF SERVICES TO BE PROVIDED BY SALZMAN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.2 MILLION OVER AN 11-MONTH PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: