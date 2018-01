BRIEF-Kamada Announces Collaboration With Hospitals To Evaluate Its Product For Preemption Of Type Of Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* KAMADA ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH A CONSORTIUM OF PROMINENT HOSPITALS LED BY THE MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL TO EVALUATE ITS ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN PRODUCT FOR PREEMPTION OF STEROID REFRACTORY ACUTE GRAFT-VERSUS-HOST DISEASE

* KAMADA SAYS ANNOUNCED COLLABORATION WITH MOUNT SINAI ACUTE GVHD INTERNATIONAL CONSORTIUM

* KAMADA LTD - RECEIVED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN FOR PREEMPTION OF GVHD USING MAGIC BIOMARKERS

* KAMADA SAYS STUDY OF ALPHA-1-ANTITRYPSIN WILL BE INITIATED IN Q1 OF 2018

* KAMADA LTD - TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ALPHA-1-ANTITRYPSIN STUDY ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019