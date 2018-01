Jan 8 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* KAMADA ANNOUNCES INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF INTRAVENOUS ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN TREATMENT FOR PREVENTION OF LUNG TRANSPLANT REJECTION

* KAMADA LTD - TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN ANTICIPATED IN H2 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: