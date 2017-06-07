FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Kamada provides update on clinical program for alpha-1 antitrypsin IV treatment
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月7日 / 中午11点32分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Kamada provides update on clinical program for alpha-1 antitrypsin IV treatment

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd

* Provides update on clinical program for alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of graft-versus-host disease

* Kamada, Shire agreed INDA approved by U.S. FDA for phase 2/3 study evaluating alpha-1 antitrypsin for treatment of GVHD will be transferred to Kamada

* Kamada will take full ownership and responsibility for clinical development of g1-aat iv in this indication

* Kamada Ltd says Shire decided to transfer INDA to Kamada due to pipeline prioritization and slow recruitment rate in its current u.s. Study

* Kamada will assume control of, and onward funding for full G1-AAT iv program

* Kamada Ltd says intends to conduct an integrated clinical development program across both territories - u.s. And eu

* Kamada Ltd says as result of this decision, current part 1 of phase 2/3 study conducted in u.s. Is being halted by shire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

