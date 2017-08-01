FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kamada Q2 earnings per share $0.13
2017年8月1日

BRIEF-Kamada Q2 earnings per share $0.13

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* Kamada reports financial results for second quarter and first six months of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $100 million

* Q2 revenue rose 71 percent to $33 million

* Qtrly total revenues were $32.5 million, a 71% increase from $19.1 million reported in q2 of 2016

* Kamada Ltd sees FY proprietary products revenues between $76 and $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 and $24 million

* Kamada Ltd - as of June 30, 2017, co had cash, cash equivalents and short term investments of $26.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly adjusted net income was $5.1 million

