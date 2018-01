Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kaman Corp:

* KAMAN ANNOUNCES $17 MILLION JOINT PROGRAMMABLE FUZE ORDER

* KAMAN CORP - AWARD IS AN ADDITIONAL ORDER UNDER OPTION 13 OF KAMAN‘S JPF CONTRACT WITH U.S. AIR FORCE

* KAMAN CORP - MODIFICATION INCREASES TOTAL VALUE OF OPTION 13 TO MORE THAN $102 MILLION, ALL OF WHICH WAS IN BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: