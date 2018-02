BRIEF-Kaman Corp Q4 Sales $473.9 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kaman Corp:

* KAMAN REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 9.4 PERCENT TO $473.9 MILLION

* SEES ‍ 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,100.0 MILLION TO $1,150.0 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ 2018 DISTRIBUTION OPERATING MARGINS OF 5.1% TO 5.4%​

* SEES ‍ 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MILLION TO $780.0 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $185.0 MILLION TO $210.0 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ 2018 FREE CASH FLOW* IN RANGE OF $150.0 MILLION TO $175.0 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.49​

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99, REVENUE VIEW $492.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S