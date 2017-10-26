BRIEF-Kaman reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kaman Corp

* Kaman reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kaman Corp qtrly ‍net sales $447 million versus $453.5 million ​

* Kaman Corp - ‍now expect our sales outlook at distribution for full year 2017 of $1,080 million to $1,100 million​

* Kaman Corp - ‍“we are modestly lowering our expectations for high end of our full year sales range for aerospace​”

* Kaman Corp - ‍lowering expectation for 2017 capital expenditures to $30.0 million​

* Kaman Corp sees ‍sales of $730.0 million to $745.0 million for 2017 in aerospace​

* Q3 revenue view $463.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S