BRIEF-Kandi Technologies reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc reports strong third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - Q3 revenue increased 345.4 pct yoy to $28.4 million
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - total revenues were $28.4 million for Q3 of 2017, an increase of 345.4 pct from total revenues of $6.4 million for same period in 2016