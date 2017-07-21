FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
BRIEF-Kansas City Southern reports Q2 EPS $1.27
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 中午12点23分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Kansas City Southern reports Q2 EPS $1.27

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern

* Kansas City Southern reports record second quarter 2017 revenues and earnings per share, and all-time record quarterly operating income

* Q2 earnings per share $1.27

* Q2 revenue $656 million versus I/B/E/S view $626.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.33

* Qtrly ‍operating ratio of 63.5 pct, compared with 61.3 pct in Q2 2016​

* Kansas city southern qtrly ‍overall, carload volumes increased 6 pct compared to Q2 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below