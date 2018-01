Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern:

* REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.33

* Q4 REVENUE $660 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $653.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.38

* QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.0%, COMPARED WITH 64.8% IN Q4 2016

* - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDES BENEFITS FROM CHANGES IN U.S. TAX LAW

* - QTRLY ‍CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: