Feb 7 (Reuters) - KapStone Paper And Packaging Corp:

* KAPSTONE REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $859 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.90

* KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING - Q4 INCLUDES A PROVISIONAL TAX BENEFIT OF $144 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH PASSAGE OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ON DECEMBER 22, 2017​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $827.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: