BRIEF-KAR Auction Services reports Q3 earnings per share $0.46
2017年10月31日

BRIEF-KAR Auction Services reports Q3 earnings per share $0.46

Oct 31 (Reuters) - KAR Auction Services Inc

* KAR Auction Services Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 revenue $843 million versus I/B/E/S view $846 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KAR Auction Services Inc - announced a cash dividend of $0.35 per share on common stock, an increase of $0.03 per share from previous dividend​

* KAR Auction Services Inc - ‍company increases guidance for full year 2017 net income per share and operating adjusted net income per share​

* KAR Auction Services Inc sees ‍2017 net income per share $1.68 - $1.78​

* KAR Auction Services Inc sees 2017 ‍operating adjusted net income per share $2.30 - $2.40​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KAR Auction Services Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures of $‍​150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

