BRIEF-Karyopharm reports positive data from ongoing cancer drug study
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日 / 上午11点16分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Karyopharm reports positive data from ongoing cancer drug study

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Karyopharm announces successful outcome from phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 seal study evaluating selinexor in patients with previously treated advanced dedifferentiated liposarcoma

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - ‍phase 3 portion of 2/3 seal​ study commenced; expanded to include North America, Europe, expected to enroll up to 222 patients

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - ‍top-line of data expected by end of 2019 for 2/3 seal study​

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - ‍FDA has confirmed its acceptance of proposed phase 3 seal study design, including PFS primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

