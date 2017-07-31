FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Katanga Mining announces independent directors' review and restatement of certain financial statements
2017年7月31日

BRIEF-Katanga Mining announces independent directors' review and restatement of certain financial statements

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd

* Katanga Mining announces independent directors' review and restatement of certain financial statements

* Katanga Mining Ltd - has established a blackout on trading by directors, officers and other insiders of Katanga​

* Katanga Mining-‍independent directors concluded certain financial statements and related management's discussion & analysis will likely require restatement​

* Katanga Mining Ltd - ‍review relating to historical accounting is not expected to affect anticipated timing for commissioning of wol project​

* Katanga Mining-review expected to cause filing of unaudited interim financial statements for 3 & 6 months ended June 30 to be delayed beyond Aug 14 deadline​

* Katanga Mining-‍intends to continue blackout on trading by directors, officers of co until Q2 filings, restated financial statements have been filed​

* Katanga Mining-‍review related to accounting relating to production of copper cathode among others, which may impact valuation of inventories & property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

