BRIEF-Katanga mining provides status update
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月11日 / 晚上10点05分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Katanga mining provides status update

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd

* Katanga Mining provides status update

* Katanga Mining Ltd - ‍expects to complete review and make filings of Q2 financial statements on or before November 14, 2017, rather than October 15​

* Katanga Mining Ltd - ‍confirms it is not aware of any material changes to quantitative guidance regarding restatement provided on Aug 14, 2017​

* Katanga Mining Ltd - review of certain of company’s past accounting by independent directors is ongoing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

