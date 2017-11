Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund Inc

* Kayne anderson energy total return fund prices $20 million of series d mandatory redeemable preferred shares and announces the redemption of the series b mandatory redeemable preferred shares

* Kayne anderson energy- ‍series d mrp shares will be mandatorily redeemable 7 years from issuance & pay quarterly cash dividends at 4.07% per annum​